MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When it seems like every day involves extreme cold or excessive snow, Minnesota Department of Transportation workers say they have to be ready for anything, but snowfall expected this weekend could be different.

“We definitely will be concerned. It sounds like it will be a heavier, wetter snow. That has some implications in that it won’t throw quite as far when we are plowing it,” said Kevin Gutknecht, of MnDOT.

That means vehicles will pack it down and snow could freeze on the roadways. The good news is it’s not going to happen during weekly rush hour, and temperatures will be warm enough that salt applications should work.

“We’ll at least get 6 inches of snow out of this one. There is potential that some around the region will get a foot,” said WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak.

Augustyniak said it’s still up in the air which part of the state will get hit the hardest, but he’s confident we’ll add to the 62 inches of snow we’ve already seen this winter.

“We are just locked into this pattern that keeps us under the gun every few days,” Augustyniak said.

Snow, slush, rain – whatever it might be – it’s March in Minnesota and a good time to remind everyone that the official start of spring is less than two weeks away.

“I know, at least, the vast majority of people on Twitter say they are tired of this and if I had to shovel as much as they had to shovel, I would understand, Augustyniak said.

There may be another reason that MnDOT is hoping we don’t have too many more of these big snow events, and it has to do with the salt supply. They have enough salt for a couple more storms, but not much more beyond that.

Doctors are also reminding people to take it easy if you are shoveling. This will be heavy snow, and with not many places to move it, it could be challenging.