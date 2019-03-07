



— Minnesota’s unrelenting winter has forced a Hennepin County judge to test the limits of his judicial authority.

On Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Kevin Burke issued a restraining order against Old Man Winter, Mr. Snow and even Minnesota meteorologists – filed by the citizens of Minnesota.

“The defendants are enjoined from permitting any more snowfall this winter in the ‘Restricted Geographic Regions’ of Minnesota; and especially within Hennepin County,” the judge ordered.

However, the judge says the “defendants” are free to continue their exploits in Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota.

As aforementioned, meteorologists, including those at WCCO-TV, are among the defendants.

“This Order is issued because there is compelling evidence in the record that Minnesota Meteorologists have conspired with the other Defendants to increase television and radio ratings,” the judge said. “Who, for example, would watch the weather in Hawaii where it is always nice?”

WCCO-TV has no comment on whether or not Chris Shaffer will file an amicus curie brief with the court and fight the restraining order.

Read the full order right here.