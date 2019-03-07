



A clearer picture of this weekend’s snowstorm is emerging, and the Twin Cities looks to be in line to get slammed with wet, heavy snow, with totals possibly climbing into the double digits.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for nearly all of Minnesota, excluding the northern-most counties of the state. The watch is slated to go into effect Saturday morning and last until Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters expect the storm to move into Minnesota Saturday morning and dump 1 to 3 inches of heavy, wet snow per hour through the early evening.

The snow is expected to taper off Saturday night and be followed by strong winds. Gusts of up to 45 mph could create blowing snow and reduce visibility on roads. However, blizzard conditions are not expected.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the Twin Cities is almost guaranteed to see 6 inches of snow. According to various weather models, totals could be as high as 10 to 12 inches in the metro.

A large winter storm will bring significant snow accumulations to much of the region Saturday into early Sunday. Some areas could see over 12 inches. pic.twitter.com/BNP5O1mie6 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 7, 2019

The National Weather Service says central Minnesota, including much of the Interstate 94 corridor, Interstate 35 corridor and the Minnesota River Valley, will see between 8 to 12 inches of snow. Outside of that area, 6 to 8 inches of accumulation is expected.

For northern Minnesota, snow totals won’t likely exceed 6 inches.

Following the snow, there won’t be a sharp plunge in temperatures, for a change. Instead, temperatures look to be about average next week, with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

Indeed, Thursday morning was likely the last subzero morning for many in southern Minnesota this winter, according to Brickman.

As temperatures warm above freezing, however, concerns will shift from snow and cold to melting and flooding.

