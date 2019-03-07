



— Tyrese Johnson and Chelise Brown are charged with stealing a St. Paul police Segway along with a pepperball gun.

Officers parked two Segways in the skyway near Jackson and Fifth streets on Tuesday. Surveillance video shows Johnson riding the Segway over a Skyway ramp. Police say Segways only run for a short time without the key.

The same video shows Brown with a pepperball gun which was missing from the Segway’s gear pouch. About an hour later, police found the pair at Union Depot and arrested them. Johnson was also wanted on other charges.