(credit: Jupiter Images)


Unite + Fight is a charity boxing event where police officers, firefighters, and paramedics fight for a fellow first responder in crisis. Every year, nearly 50 public servants from metro area departments, from fire departments in Minneapolis and Monticello to police departments in Brooklyn Park and St. Paul, compete to raise money for a selected recipient who is nominated by their peers. The 2019 beneficiary is Officer Emily Krob of Brooklyn Park Police Department.

