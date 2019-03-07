



Officials at the University of Minnesota are investigating after two women were reportedly harassed over the weekend by a group of teenage boys, one of whom allegedly exposed himself to them.

The university issued a campus alert saying the incident happened Sunday shortly before 11 p.m. on the 600 block of Washington Avenue Southeast, near the East Bank Station light rail tracks.

The women said eight boys, between the ages of 15 and 17, approached them and harassed them with derogatory language.

One of the teens, who was allegedly wearing red pants, a dark sweatshirt and blue-and-white striped boxers, exposed himself to the women. He then tried to get into their locked car.

The women described the teen as standing about 5-feet, 11-inches tall with a “flat-top” haircut.

One of the other teens was described as wearing a white, puffy winter jacket.

No other descriptions were given.

After failing to get into the car, the teens left the area via the light rail station.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call university police at 612-624-2677.

