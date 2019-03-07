



It’s almost the weekend, and when you’re not busy shoveling more snow , maybe you’re looking for something to do.

Let’s Play Hockey Expo

This weekend is the 30th annual Let’s Play Hockey Expo.

It’s held at the RiverCentre in St. Paul in conjunction with the state high school boys hockey tournament.

The expo offers a sneak peek at the hottest hockey equipment and merchandise, hockey schools and camps, training devices and more.

Celebrity guests include former NHL players like Mike Modano and Neal Broten as well as current Wild players Jason Zucker and Devan Dubnyk.

Tickets are $5.

Twin Cities Auto Show

The Twin Cities Auto Show kicks off on Saturday and goes through March 17.

Compare more than 600 vehicles from 35 domestic and imported brands.

The Luxury Ballroom features more than $2 million worth of lavish vehicles.

Tickets are $12 at the door, $10 if you buy online.

Candytopia

Candytopia opens Thursday at Mall of America.

It features more than a dozen rooms with interactive elements built for social media sharing.

Jackie Sorkin, known as the Candy Queen, shares her imagination with candy art, life sized lollipops and a marshmallow pit to jump into.

You’ll notice a few nods to Minnesota too, including a tribute to Prince.

Tickets are $28 for adults, $20 for kids.

Bedrace for Bridging

Now to something outdoors.

Saturday is the 21st annual Bedrace for Bridging event at Buck Hill.

Teams of four will race down the tubing hill on mattresses, wearing costumes.

Proceeds from the event benefit Bridging.

The non-profit provides furniture and household goods to people transitioning out of homelessness and poverty.

There’s still time to register a team if you’d like to take part.