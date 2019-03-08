MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a fight broke out late Thursday night in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the fight started as a car crash just before midnight in the area of 22nd Street and Lyndale Avenue South, in the city’s Lowry Hill East neighborhood.

Officers were told one driver fled on foot while the other pursued. A fight then broke out on Aldrich Avenue.

When officers arrived, one of the men was gravely hurt.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The other man was arrested.