Filed Under:Boys State Hockey Tournament, Channel 45, Doug McLeod


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Channel 45 pulled play-by-play announcer Doug McLeod mid-game after he made a comment about “lynching ropes” during the Minnesota Boys’ State Hockey Tournament Thursday.

The comment occurred during the second game of quarterfinals shortly after Blaine took a 3-0 lead.

McLeod said: “All the White Bear fans get out the lynching ropes.” The statement was seemingly unnoticed by his co-broadcaster, Lou Nanne.

According to the Star Tribune, McLoed was pulled off the air after his statement was shared on social media. Channel 45 later apologized for the inappropriate comment.

“This afternoon, there was an inappropriate comment made. If you were offended by this comment, we sincerely apologize,” Tom Hauser, KSTP’s chief political reporter, said later in the broadcast.

The 75th annual high school hockey championships brings thousands of fans to St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.