



— Channel 45 pulled play-by-play announcer Doug McLeod mid-game after he made a comment about “lynching ropes” during the Minnesota Boys’ State Hockey Tournament Thursday.

The comment occurred during the second game of quarterfinals shortly after Blaine took a 3-0 lead.

McLeod said: “All the White Bear fans get out the lynching ropes.” The statement was seemingly unnoticed by his co-broadcaster, Lou Nanne.

According to the Star Tribune, McLoed was pulled off the air after his statement was shared on social media. Channel 45 later apologized for the inappropriate comment.

“This afternoon, there was an inappropriate comment made. If you were offended by this comment, we sincerely apologize,” Tom Hauser, KSTP’s chief political reporter, said later in the broadcast.

The 75th annual high school hockey championships brings thousands of fans to St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.