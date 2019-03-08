



— Olmsted County officials say the county will be only using its remaining supply of road salt for critical areas – after its stockpiles ran out.

According to Olmsted County Public Works, the road salt supplier for many of the region’s agencies, including Olmsted County, has run out of stockpiles. Current orders have also been suspended this month.

The Olmsted County area is expected to get around 3 to 6 inches of snow this weekend.

“Road salt is on hand for Olmsted County Public Works use, but the county is instituting a conservative approach to ensure that the limited supply is available for key areas of the county’s 520+ miles of roads that are maintained during snow season,” officials said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the county is pursuing other sources to increase its road salt inventory. Snow plows will also continue to operate as normal.