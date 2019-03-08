  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two female students were arrested Thursday afternoon for disorderly conduct after an incident at Braham High School.

A detective with Braham Police Department responded to a “disturbance” involving two female students – a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old – and attempted to direct the students into an office area to speak to them. Police say one of the girls became physically combative, requiring the detective to physically direct the student into the room. During that time, authorities say the other student physically attacked the detective.

The detective called for help, and one officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Both teens were arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center. One of the girls was booked for obstructing legal process.

In addition to the disorderly conduct and obstructing legal process charges, the girls were also arrested on outstanding warrants from Wisconsin for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

The investigation is ongoing.

