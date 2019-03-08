  • WCCO 4On Air

By Liz Collin
Filed Under:Explosions, House Explosion, John Lundahl, Liz Collin, Payne Avenue, St. Paul


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators tell WCCO that they’ve determined that the explosion that destroyed a St. Paul home, killing one man, the day after Thanksgiving last year was an accident.

The blast obliterated the home of 80-year-old John Lundahl. His home was at the intersection of Payne Avenue and Edgerton Street. First-responders found Lundahl near the back of the home, covered in burns and scrapes.

He was taken to the hospital, but died as a result of his injuries weeks later.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators with the St. Paul Fire Department said Friday they believe the explosion was “probably due to a natural gas leak from a fitting or valve inside the structure,” according to WCCO’s Liz Collin.

They said Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Office of Pipeline Safety tested the supply piping on the exterior, which passed.

Crews said that they believe the ignition source was likely due to an electric charge from either static electricity or an arc from an electrical circuit, but it would be impossible to identify the exact ignition source.

Investigators added that there were no other items on the premises that would have produced the same magnitude explosion other than natural gas.

(credit: Lundahl Family/Karibu Grocery & Deli)

More than a dozen residents from nearby homes were displaced. Six other structures were condemned as a result of the explosion, with 20 buildings total sustaining damage.

Debris was blown as far as 1,000 feet away.

