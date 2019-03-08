  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – International super model and Minnesota native Halima Aden appeared on CBS This Morning for International Women’s Day, speaking on the importance of helping women and girls across the world.

On the Friday morning appearance, the former refugee and current ambassador for United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) highlighted the importance of organizations that help women and girls in refugee camps and countries stricken by poverty, war and human trafficking.

“You look at statistics, like, girls and young women spending over 200 million hours a day collecting water, and that puts them at risk for [human] trafficking,” Aden told CBS This Morning. “That’s not right. We need to do better.”

Aden, who is Somali, spent the first years of her life at a refugee camp in Kenya before moving to St. Cloud. She’s had a meteoric rise in the modeling world since being the first hijab-wearing contestant in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant in 2016.

Aden told Gayle King and the other CBS This Morning anchors that since she’s graced the covers of international magazines wearing a hijab, other hijab-wearing models have found a place in the industry.

