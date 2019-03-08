



— Doctors say there is a correlation between snowfalls and heart attacks. And they warn that for the majority of victims, the symptoms come out of nowhere.

“When you’re shoveling, it’s not a normal movement for your body to make,” said Hennepin Health Cardiologist Dr. Michelle Carlson.

Back and wrist injuries are common for shovelers, but heart attacks are her biggest concern.

“You are working harder putting more stress on your heart,” Carlson said. “It can happen to someone who has had heart problems in the past, or it can happen to someone who has a completely normal heart.”

At Beisswenger’s Hardware and Power Equipment in New Brighton, the snow and cold means shovels are a hot seller.

“I usually like snow, but this year is a little ridiculous,” said Mark Armstead of Beisswenger’s Hardware. “This year it’s been all about scoops just because of the amount of snow.”

Dr. Carlson is just hoping people will go about it slowly. If you feel chest pain, shortness of breath, numbness in your arm or become nauseous, those are all signs of a heart attack, and it’s time to call 911.

“My recommendation would be to listen to your body. If I need to slow down, if I need to take a break, go ahead and do it. Go inside and rest for 15 minutes,” Carlson said.