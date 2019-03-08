MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The recent stretch of unusually cold weather helped a Twin Cities family build an eye-catching igloo in their front yard.

Anna Kirlin, of Bloomington, says her family used the frigid weather to manufacture blocks of ice. She and her husband, Kevin, poured water into plastic storage containers, and their children, 6-year-old Oliver and 3-year-old Charlie, added food coloring.

After freezing dozens of blocks, Kevin formed them into an igloo, with a fire pit and chairs inside.

“The polar vortex was good for something,” Anna joked, in an email to WCCO.