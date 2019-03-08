



— Jazz legend Bobby Lyle has returned home to his roots to teach the next generation of musician.

Lyle has toured with greats such as Al Jarreau, George Benson, Anita Baker and Bette Midler.

Friday, on his 75th birthday, he returned to north Minneapolis — where his career began — to host a one-day clinic at North High School.

“Music is the one thing that truly brings people together,” Lyle said.

Sitting on North’s auditorium stage, surrounded by students from North, Patrick Henry, Washburn and South, Lyle discussed the impact of jazz on rock, R&B and hip hop. He showed the aspiring musicians how blues and gospel paved the way for what we know today as jazz.

From Miles Davis to Herbie Hancock, students were told to study and learn from the music that came before them.

“He talked about venturing into jazz with hip hop and R&B. I am a rap artist, when he talks about that it inspired me to do more crossovers with jazz,” said North High Senior Khaliq Muhammad.

Lyle told students to concentrate on making their own music, the same thing he told a young Prince and Morris Day back in the late 70s.

“Your musical personality will be established by the songs that you write, not how well you play someone else’s song. You have to create something that stands out from the crowd,” Lyle said.

This crowd was anxious to show this jazz legend what they could do.

“When we start coming into our music life, freestyle and hearing him talk about we can do anything, it’s just like it opened my eyes again about how much I love band music and jazz,” said North High Senior Brandon Tucker.

Talk turned into a jam session, one these musicians say they will never forget.

“I don’t know if I will ever get another experience or chance like this to play with a legend, a living legend, and I just want to take it all in and enjoy every minutes second of it, from playing what little bit of tube I did to playing the bass it was just amazing,” Tucker said.

As a teenager, Lyle played on the northside with his first band, The Bobby Lyle Trio.

Starting Friday night, he headlines a two-night engagement at Crooners Supper Club.