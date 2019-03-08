By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under:Flooding, Minnesota Weather


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The impending snow will have impacts beyond just this weekend. The National Weather Service says each storm from here on out increases the risk of flooding later this spring.

To learn more about the National Flood Insurance Program, including whether you’re eligible for coverage, click here.

Mike Augustyniak

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.