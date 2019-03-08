Filed Under:Baby delivered in driveway, City of Plymouth, newborn baby, Newborn Jayden, Officer Lindberg, Officer Thomas, Plymouth, Plymouth Police


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Plymouth police responded to a call for help Friday morning, only to find a baby had just been born in a residential driveway.

The City of Plymouth says Officers Lindberg and Thomas arrived to the scene to find the newly dad, Antonio kneeling in the snow holding newborn Jayden.

Officers helped cover the newborn in a blanket to keep him warm until ambulance arrived to help the baby and his mother, Annabel.

(Credit: City of Plymouth)
Officer Lindberg and Thomas after helping a family when a mother delivered a newborn in driveway.

