MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Plymouth police responded to a call for help Friday morning, only to find a baby had just been born in a residential driveway.
The City of Plymouth says Officers Lindberg and Thomas arrived to the scene to find the newly dad, Antonio kneeling in the snow holding newborn Jayden.
Officers helped cover the newborn in a blanket to keep him warm until ambulance arrived to help the baby and his mother, Annabel.