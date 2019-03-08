MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Faribault County say four children escaped a house fire in Kiester early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to the report of a house fire at 3:31 a.m. Friday at a residence located at 201 North 3rd Street.

There, four children were able to escape the house safely. However, several pets were found dead inside the house after the fire was extinguished.

The four children were taken to the hospital for observation.

The fire is being investigated and the American Red Cross was contacted to help the family with temporary housing.