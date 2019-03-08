  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House Fire, Kiester

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Faribault County say four children escaped a house fire in Kiester early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to the report of a house fire at 3:31 a.m. Friday at a residence located at 201 North 3rd Street.

There, four children were able to escape the house safely. However, several pets were found dead inside the house after the fire was extinguished.

The four children were taken to the hospital for observation.

The fire is being investigated and the American Red Cross was contacted to help the family with temporary housing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.