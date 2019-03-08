  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target is launching three new brands of intimates for women.

The Auden, Stars Above, and Colsie brands include bras, underwear and sleepwear. They are only available in Target stores.

The Minneapolis-based retailer says its team talked to hundreds of women of all ages, shapes and sizes to create these “size inclusive” products.

Target says it hopes women will feel comfortable and confident wearing the new brands.

