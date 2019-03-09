Minnesota Weather:A winter storm system is heading toward Minnesota, bringing wet and heavy snow
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — A man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Maplewood has died.

Police say the crash happened Monday at the intersection of County Road D East and Southlawn Drive around 7:30 a.m. Authorities say that after reviewing surveillance video, they believe 20-year-old Jordan Ciampi began to cross County Road D going north, while east- and westbound traffic had a green light. Ciampi was subsequently struck by a vehicle traveling east.

Ciampi was transported to Regions Hospital, where he died Friday evening.

The driver of the vehicle was identified and questioned by police.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing while police wait for the results of the accident reconstruction.

