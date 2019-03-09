Minnesota Weather:A winter storm system is heading toward Minnesota, bringing wet and heavy snow
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another round of heavy snow is expected to cover Minnesota beginning Saturday.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says snow totals will range between 1 to 13 inches, with 6 to 10 inches expected in the Twin Cities. Augustyniak says rain and sleet will mix with snow before turning completely into snow.

Heavy snow will continue to fall into the night, and is expected to be done by early Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the high 20s to mid-30s in the Twin Cities metro between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, but northwestern Minnesota will see highs only in the high teens overnight.

