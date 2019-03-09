MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another round of heavy snow is expected to cover Minnesota beginning Saturday.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says snow totals will range between 1 to 13 inches, with 6 to 10 inches expected in the Twin Cities. Augustyniak says rain and sleet will mix with snow before turning completely into snow.

Below are the expected snowfall amounts for the Saturday afternoon (12-6pm; 1st image) and evening (6pm-12am; 2nd image) time periods. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/39FqJr4auP — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 9, 2019

Heavy snow will continue to fall into the night, and is expected to be done by early Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the high 20s to mid-30s in the Twin Cities metro between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, but northwestern Minnesota will see highs only in the high teens overnight.