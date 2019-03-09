Minnesota Weather:A winter storm system is heading toward Minnesota, bringing wet and heavy snow
Filed Under:Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Elk River, Snow, Snow Emergency


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The cities of Elk River, Brooklyn Park and Crystal have declared snow emergencies ahead of Saturday’s winter snow storm.

Elk River officials will enforce parking restrictions beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday, and will go to 6 a.m. Nightly parking restrictions will remain in effect until they’re lifted by the city.

Crystal’s snow emergency will also be effective Sunday at 2 a.m. City officials say parking on all public streets and alleys is prohibited until they’re completely plowed.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday, parking restrictions also go into effect in Brooklyn Park. The city will enforce restrictions until a street has been plowed curb to curb. City officials also say on-street parking will be prohibited from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. even after the streets are plowed.

For more information on snow emergencies, click here.

 

 

