MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every month, Mike Augustyniak goes in search of the newest hotspots in the Twin Cities. This month, he goes to St. Paul’s Hyacinth Restaurant, and shares how to make two of their fantastic cocktails.

ORANGE + PLUM

Ingredients
Orange Cinnamon Fennel Syrup
Raw Cane Sugar
Fennel Water (fennel seed steeped in hot water)
Orange Peel
Ground Cinnamon
Pinch of Sea Salt

Plum Vinegar
Zinfandel Vinegar
Plum Fruit + Pits

Instructions
3 oz Akashi Ume Whisky
1/2 oz Orange Cinnamon Fennel Syrup
1/2 oz Plum Vinegar
1/2 oz Dry Curacao
3 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Sugar + Spice Rim, for garnish (raw sugar, ground ginger, ground cinnamon)

MIDNIGHT IN PALERMO

Ingredients
Thyme Ginger Syrup
Raw Cane Sugar
Filtered Water
Thyme
Fresh Ginger (roughly chopped)
Pinch of Sea Salt

Lambrusco
Cantina di Puianello (producer) Contrada Borgoleto (brand name) Lambrusco Reggiano (appellation)

Instructions
2 oz Thyme Ginger Syrup
1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
4-6 Blackberries, muddled
Double-Strain, Lambrusco to top of glass

