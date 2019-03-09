MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday started out with a hefty dose of rain and sleet in northwest parts of the state.

It made Jess Rathje’s commute a mess.

“From Annandale to Monticello, (the roads) were pretty slick, they were very slushy,” Rathje said.

Her dachshund, Lizzy, hasn’t been loving this winter weather either.

“She’s been very quick, she’s been very fast to go to the bathroom these days,” said Rathje.

As the day wore on, the precipitation turned from liquid to solid and the flakes began to fly.

Cameron L’Heureux says he actually likes the snow.

“Just this last week or two ago, it was really light, super easy to shovel. I actually love that type of snow because it’s so fun,” L’Heureux said.

This heavy, wet stuff has been a different story.

“This snow was just a kick in the butt. It’s hard to shovel, your back feels it, it is just not enjoyable,” said L’Heureux.

Waiting tables in downtown, he’s had to shovel sidewalks a few times this winter. He’s moved past anger and sadness and is now just accepting this March punch of snow.

“It’s been long, and kind of messy, a little dirty, but overall, it’s Minnesota. What do you expect?” L’Heureux said.