



Snow totals have fallen thanks to the initial push of rain, but a transition and periods of moderate to heavy snow are still expected a bit later. Travel impacts are likely as temperatures cool off. #wiwx #mnwx pic.twitter.com/IxaSJnP9Su — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 9, 2019

A round of heavy, wet snow is moving across Minnesota Saturday evening.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says snow totals will range between 1 to 13 inches, with 6 to 10 inches expected in the Twin Cities.

Heavy snow will continue to fall overnight and is expected to taper off by early Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the high 20s to mid-30s in the Twin Cities metro between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, but northwestern Minnesota will see highs only in the high teens overnight.