



– The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a no travel advisory for some state and federal highways in parts of west central Minnesota due to winter weather.

MnDOT says heavy snow and high winds are creating dangerous driving conditions for highways in Wilkin, Traverse and Big Stone counties.

The advisory applies to the following highways:

Highway 210 from Breckenridge to Fergus Falls

Highway 9 from Breckenridge to Morris

Highway 75 from Highway 9 near Doran to Ortonville

Highway 55 from the state line to Highway 9

Highway 27 from Browns Valley to Highway 9 near Herman

Highway 28 from Browns Valley to Morris

Highway 7 from Highway 28 near Beardsley to Ortonville

For more information and up-to-date traffic and travel information, visit MnDOT 511.