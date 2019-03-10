ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul’s snow emergency declaration is its seventh of the year — three more than what the city usually budgets for.

St. Paul’s public information officer, Lisa Hiebert, told WCCO that each snow emergency costs the city between $500,000 and $600,000, and so far this winter, the city has spent between $3 million and $4.2 million.

Hiebert says the money is pulled from the city’s general fund, and it is yet to be determined if these snow emergencies will impact what the city budgets for next year. Hiebert says the only other time St. Paul had one-sided parking restrictions due to a large amount of snow was in 2014.

The one-sided parking restrictions will be suspended at 4 p.m. Sunday, giving residents five hours to move their cars before the snow emergency goes into effect at 9 p.m. The one-sided restrictions will resume Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Hiebert also asks that residents shovel off storm drains near their homes to help prevent flooding during warmer weather, which meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says is on tap for the upcoming week.