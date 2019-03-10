  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Boys High School State Hockey Tournament, Hockey


ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — You can’t have the Minnesota State Boys High School Hockey Tournament without hockey hair.

The annual video highlighting some of the best hockey hair came out overnight Saturday.

The video is of the 10th and final year of All Hockey Hair Team. The video helps raise money for the Hendrickson Foundation, which helps players with disabilities play hockey.

To watch the whole video, click here.

