MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More snow means more shoveling. People are digging out with a few complaints and still holding on to hope for warmer weather.

Andre Kelley and his best friend, Norissa Smith, volunteered their Sunday in north Minneapolis to help dig neighbors out from a heavy, slushy 6 inches of snow.

“Too much snow, it needs to stop. Honestly, if you ask me, it needs to be spring,” Kelley said.

The snow was so heavy, even the machinery had issues.

“As soon as you got down to the slushy stuff, it plugged the snow thrower,” Craig Clermont said.

Residents say the snow is mentally frustrating and physically challenging.

“You’ve gotta have a strong back to mess with this snow, so the best thing to do, if you’ve got a few dollars lying around, just pay somebody and be safe,” said Orlando Jordan, who owns Buck’s Snow Removal.

This season, Jordan says people have been paying others to do the heavy lifting.

“I’m not complaining, it’s awesome. I thank God for the snow. I don’t want to see it go away because that’s how I feed my family, you know,” Jordan said.

And he’s not the only one who sees beauty in the bounty. Ten-year-old Yaneli Dominguez and her family enjoyed sledding in Robbinsdale Sunday.

“It’s so long you’re going down and you feel it for like two seconds and when you stop it’s like, ‘OMG, that was so fast,” Dominguez said.

She shrieked with joy sliding down the hill, a reminder that there’s always joy to be found, even in life’s most challenging seasons.

Minneapolis Public Works officials also remind residents that if they can safely clear local storm drains of snow, it will greatly help crews over the next few days.