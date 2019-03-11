ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Xcel Energy Center and Live Nation announced they’ll partner to hold a book drive ahead of Michelle Obama’s scheduled appearance at the venue in support of her new book.

The book drive will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of Obama’s event at 8 p.m., and will benefit St. Paul Pubic Schools, including Barack and Michelle Obama Elementary School, for use in libraries and classrooms.

The public is welcome to drop off donations between those hours at the main entrance of the Xcel.

New and gently used book donation guidelines and suggestions include recent copyright (2012 or newer) nonfiction books suitable for children ages 4-12 on topics like animals, cars, planets, space exploration and sports; popular series children’s fiction; children’s perennial favorites; and recent copyright picture books featuring children of color.