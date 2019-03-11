MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s no question Dave Cram is a hardy Minnesotan, but this winter has pushed even the grittiest of winter veterans to new limits.

“I’ve never seen this much snow in my life,” Dayna Cram said.

Snow is blanketing his town of St. Michael, sparing not even the most sacred of locations. And now, he and his family are preparing for what’s ahead: They’re getting flood insurance.

“This could bankrupt you. It could put you out on the street,” Dave said.

Dayna added, “It’s just piece of mind, so if something does happen, we’re good to go. It’s expensive, it adds up really fast.”

Troy Thompson of Pinnacle Insurance advises his customers like the Crams that the insurance only kicks in if flooding affects a neighboring house, too, or if flooding is two acres wide. He also says it takes 30 days to go into effect.

“So there is still time. We have an opportunity to get a lot more snow,” Thompson said.

And in the meantime, Thompson said, you’ll want to get snow away from the home’s foundation because that’s where leaks happen more often.

So while the Crams wait for the insurance to kick in, they’ll continue to dig in.

“The plan is to get the water away from the house as much as possible,” Dave said. “Slow melt and ready for spring.”