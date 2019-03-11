MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The good news is temperatures have been warmer the past few days. The bad news – it’s really doing a number on city streets.

The snow that has piled up over the past month and from the storm we got over the weekend is creating a variety of problems on streets and sidewalks across the Twin Cities.

“It was real watery, really like a swimming pool most of the time,” said Sarah Woolever, of Minneapolis.

From the streets to the sidewalks.

“It’s like an ice rink,” said Edith Cameron, of Minneapolis. “I don’t have a broken hip, so I feel like I accomplished something great.”

With an already impressive snowpack, the Twin Cities got hit with rain, sleet and fresh powder all in one weekend. The sun is now helping it melt during the day, leaving behind slush and ice for mail carrier Mitchell Smead.

“It’s definitely messy. Really, really slippery. Got to be careful. Watch your step. Make sure you use steady handrails,” Smead said.

“I bet we have more than 300 people working in response to all the different weather,” said Lisa Cerney, with Minneapolis Public Works.

While homeowners are responsible for sidewalks, public works is in charge of clearing streets and catch basins. They’ve quickly gone from snow removal to removing ice around storm drains. Cerney said with more rain possible on Wednesday, street flooding is a concern.

“After this much snow there is a lot of ice buildup on top of that, and for people’s safety it’s best to call 311 if they are seeing flooding,” Cerney said.

They’re also plowing streets to get rid of ice ruts that the daytime melt and overnight freeze create. The city wants people to follow the snow emergency rules on their website so plows can get to where they need to be.

For homeowners like Woolever, she’s hoping the sloppy streets are a sign winter is finally giving way to spring.

“It can be done. Definitely. I think we’ve paid our dues. I think we’re done,” said Woolever.

This is Minneapolis’s 6th snow emergency this season. They average 4 to 5 a year.

Some people may not be able to find their storm drains yet because they are still piled with snow. In the future, the city plans on creating a website that will show you where each storm drain is located on a given street.