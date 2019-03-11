  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Levoris Jerry Robinson Jr., Minneapolis, Missing Boy


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help after a 12-year-old boy went missing Monday afternoon. Authorities say he is vulnerable and is in need of medications.

Levoris Jerry Robinson Jr. was last seen in the 4400 block of Humboldt Avenue North in Minneapolis around 3:30 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

Robinson is described as 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 85 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a thin, black winter jacket with a red lining.

Anyone who sees Robinson or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

