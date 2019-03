“Sip and Shop” will be held March 12 at Evereve at St. Louis Park West End from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will benefit the Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood Foundation, which funds a gene therapy project that is a potential cure for hemiplegia.

Snacks and beverages will be served, while 15 percent of all purchases will be donated to the foundation.

For more information about hemiplegia or how to donate, click here.