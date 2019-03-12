



If you’re a theater fan, mark your calendars: there’s plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Minneapolis this week, from a story about a Czech immigrant in the 19th century to a performance about firearms.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

“My Ántonia”

Follow the story of Czech immigrant Ántonia Shimerda as she journeys to rural Nebraska during the 1880s. The performance, which is narrated by Shimerda’s friend and neighbor Jim Burden, depicts a story of determination and resilience that’s guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings.

When: Thursday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Illusion Theater, 528 Hennepin Ave.

Price: $22

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Mikado”

What if flirting was a crime punishable by death? Rick Shiomi’s take of “The Mikado,” explores the dysfunctional happenings of a town riddled with flirtation, spotlighting a recently appointed Lord High Executioner who attempts to use his power to eliminate his love interest’s potential suitor. Expect a bit of comedy and a whole lot of confusion.

When: Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Howard Conn Fine Arts Center, 1900 Nicollet Ave.

Price: $13

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

“The Gun Show”

EM Lewis’ “The Gun Show” walks the political middle ground in a comedically honest performance that addresses firearm-related deaths in America, offering an opportunity to have a conversation about the culturally complicated issue through the illumination of differing perspectives and personal stories. Expect a heartfelt and passionate performance.

When: Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Off-Leash Art Box, 4200 E. 54th St.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets