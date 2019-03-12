



— Authorities in Wisconsin have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl, who was last seen with a man police consider to be armed and dangerous.

Milwaukee police said Noelani Robinson was last seen in a black SUV with 33-year-old Dariaz Higgins, also known as Dariaz Taylor or Dariaz Lewis.

If anyone sees Dariaz, or the child, they should not attempt to make contact and call 911 immediately, according to the amber alert.

