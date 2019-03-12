  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Wisconsin have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl, who was last seen with a man police consider to be armed and dangerous.

Milwaukee police said Noelani Robinson was last seen in a black SUV with 33-year-old Dariaz Higgins, also known as Dariaz Taylor or Dariaz Lewis.

If anyone sees Dariaz, or the child, they should not attempt to make contact and call 911 immediately, according to the amber alert.

Read more on CBS Chicago.

Nolani J Robinson and Dariaz L Higgins (credit: CBS Chicago)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.