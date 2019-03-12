  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amtrak, Duluth, Superior, Twin Cities


SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Amtrak has expressed interest in building an up to $600 million passenger rail line between Minneapolis and the twin port cities of Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that leaders in both states welcomed Amtrak’s announced interest in the proposed Northern Lights Express rail service on Monday. The twin port cities haven’t had rail service since 1985.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine says the project is gaining attention for the potential boost to the region’s economy and quality of life.

The rail service would run four round trips per day on an existing BNSF Railway corridor. It would be funded through federal grants and local matching funds.

Amtrak official Joe McHugh says he hopes the rail service will serve the port communities within a couple years.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.