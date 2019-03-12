MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he’s disappointed lawmakers killed a bill to legalize recreational marijuana.

A state Senate committee Monday defeated a bill that would have legalized recreational cannabis, effectively killing it for the year.

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Walz spent his morning at a New Hope elementary school, pushing his education plan to increase classroom funding, but he took the time to slam Senate Republicans.

“We all know it was meant to bring it up, just to kill it,” Gov. Walz said.

A Republican-led Senate committee voted along party lines to crush the bill legalizing recreational marijuana for adults, refusing even to support a statewide task force to discuss it sometime in the future.

“What do I want Minnesota to look like for my family? What do I want Minnesota to look like for my children and my grandchildren and my future?” Republican Sen. Dan Hall said.

Gov. Walz said his priority is passing an education bill, and he will not spend time this year on recreational marijuana, but he said Republicans are ignoring the public on a wide range of issues as if saying “no” is a political strategy.

“There’s a very out-of-touch group in this country, and they seem to be concentrated heavily in the Minnesota Senate right now,” Walz said.

Tuesday night, the Republican Senate Majority Leader responded in a written statement.

“The Governor has a right to his opinion to legalize marijuana, but it is not a priority of the Minnesota Senate. Our priorities are lowering healthcare costs, fixing our roads and bridges, and balancing the budget without raising taxes,” Sen. Paul Gazelka said.