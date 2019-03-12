  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Carbon-Free, Electricity Plan, Gov. Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz’s plan for Minnesota to get 100 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources came under criticism at its first hearing, with representatives from some of the state’s smaller utilities they can’t meet that goal.

Joel Johnson, a lobbyist for Minnkota Power Cooperative, testified Tuesday before the House Energy and Climate committee that the plan is “misguided and unrealistic.” He says even the big utilities don’t know how they’ll hit the target.

But environmental groups including Conservation Minnesota and the Sierra Club supported the proposal.

The committee chairwoman, Rep. Jean Wagenius, who has held several hearings on the threats that climate change poses to Minnesota, said she expected to table the bill after taking more testimony in the evening and did not plan to hold a vote Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

