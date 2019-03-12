MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Food Network has crowned its latest Kids Baking Champion, and the season six winner is from Minnesota.

Paige Goehner, of Blaine, made a chess-themed cake to win the competition. One of the two other finalists, 10-year-old Meadow Roberts, is also from Minnesota.

Pagie’s bio on the food network website says she got into baking because arthritis forced her to stop dancing and baking was easier for her.

Paige beat out 11 other competitors for the crown, and took home $25,000.

According to an Anoka newspaper, Paige is 11 years old and attends Hill-Murray School in St. Paul.