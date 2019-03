MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a fire at Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata Tuesday morning.

That’s according to Wayzata police.

ALERT: Please be advised that there is an active fire at the Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata. Multiple fire departments are on scene. More updates to follow. — Wayzata Police (@WayzataPoliceMN) March 12, 2019

Woodhill is a private country club located on 200 Woodhill Road.

