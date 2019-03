MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A portion of the cattle barn at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds has collapsed.

Though the cause for the collapse has not been determined, firefighters were on scene Tuesday night.

According to the State Fair website, the 117,450-square-foot cattle barn is nearly a century old. The brick structure can house 1,000 head of cattle.

WCCO has a crew at the fairgrounds and will provide updates as they become available.

No additional information is available at this time.