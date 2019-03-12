



— Minnesota Vikings’ Anthony Barr and Sheldon Richardson are leaving town, according to reports.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Jets are in line to sign Barr to a contract. The Vikings declined to franchise tag Barr by the deadline last week. Barr’s considered one of the top linebackers in free agency.

Former Vikings’ LB Anthony Barr intends to sign with the NY Jets, per league source. Jets get a pass rusher. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Jets are believed to have given Barr a contract in the ballpark of $14-15 million per season, which the Vikings weren’t willing to match.

Not long after the news of Barr’s departure, it looks like defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson will also be departing.

Schefter says Richardson intends to sign a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Former Vikings’ DT Sheldon Richardson intends to sign a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns when free agency opens Wednesday, a source tells ESPN. Cleveland’s opening-day front four now expected to be DE Myles Garrett, DT Larry Ogunjobi, Richardson and DE Emmanuel Ogbah. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

The deal is reportedly worth $39 million and includes $21.5 million in guarantees.

Just 28 years old, Richardson remains one of the most athletic interior linemen in the league. And now he’ll join a young, athletic Browns team that will be looking for their first playoff appearance since 2002.

Free agency opens Wednesday.