MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings’ Anthony Barr and Sheldon Richardson are leaving town, according to reports.
On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Jets are in line to sign Barr to a contract. The Vikings declined to franchise tag Barr by the deadline last week. Barr’s considered one of the top linebackers in free agency.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Jets are believed to have given Barr a contract in the ballpark of $14-15 million per season, which the Vikings weren’t willing to match.
Not long after the news of Barr’s departure, it looks like defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson will also be departing.
Schefter says Richardson intends to sign a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.
The deal is reportedly worth $39 million and includes $21.5 million in guarantees.
Just 28 years old, Richardson remains one of the most athletic interior linemen in the league. And now he’ll join a young, athletic Browns team that will be looking for their first playoff appearance since 2002.
Free agency opens Wednesday.