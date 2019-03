MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say no one was injured when the roof collapsed over the pool at Shakopee’s Super 8 motel Tuesday evening.

According to police, the roof was flagged as sagging earlier in the day, so the pool was shut down as a precaution. The pool was unoccupied during the collapse.

The motel has been evacuated, and all the guests moved to alternative accommodations. Professionals are looking at the building for any additional structural damage. — Shakopee Police (@ShakopeePD) March 13, 2019

