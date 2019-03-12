



The Department of State has issued a travel advisory for several popular spring break spots.

The travel warning includes parts of the Bahamas, Jamaica and all of Mexico. While five of Mexico’s states currently have the highest level five warning — meaning no travel advised — most of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations like Cancun are at a level two, which means increased caution is needed. The warning cites “criminal activity and violence, including homicide.”

Sheryl Hill is the founder of the locally based travel safety non-profit, Depart Smart.

“You need to dive deeper and read the consulate warnings to understand which states inside of Mexico have a “do not travel” or a “reconsider travel” because the State Department is telling you seriously that they may not be able to help you,” Hill said.

The list of the travel advisories is on the U.S. State Department’s website.