



— Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are proposing what they call “historic” investments in students and the future.

On Tuesday morning, Flanagan and Walz visited a pre-k classroom in New Hope as part of a five-day tour across the state.

Excited to be at @MeadowLkElem in their pre-k classroom as the final stop on our #OneMinnesota Education Tour! From Mankato to Moorhead, Minnesotans are telling me how important it is that we invest in our students and our future. 🎥: https://t.co/k89Heqo60i — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 12, 2019

Their proposal calls for investing $733 million in additional pre-k through grade 12 education over the next two years. And another $158 million for higher education, which includes $62 million in grants to students.

“As a former teacher, I know firsthand how the power of education can change a life,” Walz said. “From the historic high school in Hibbing to my former classroom in Mankato, the message was clear: Minnesotans want to invest in our schools and build a brighter future for our children. There’s no issue that brings people together as One Minnesota more than the importance of education. My budget reflects the morals of Minnesotans, and I know that together we can make Minnesota the ‘Education State.’”

Districts say this level of financial support allows them to have quality teachers in front of every child, as well as access to materials and technology to make sure kids are able to learn the skills needed to graduate.

“Every child deserves a high-quality education, regardless of their race or zip code,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “Traveling the state this week, we heard from teachers, parents, and students about what it will take to make that a reality. I look forward to working with the legislature to provide every child with the resources they need to succeed.”

For more on the proposed education budget, click here.