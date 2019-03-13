MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers and volunteers for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America rallied at the state capitol Wednesday to demand hearings on gun safety bills.

Elected officials, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, are urging the Minnesota Senate to hold hearings on gun safety bills that they say are supported by law enforcement officials.

The gun safety bills include SF 434, which would require criminal background checks on all Minnesota gun sales.

The other bill, SF 436, is a “Red Flag” bill that would allow family members and law enforcement officers to petition a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order, which would temporarily restrict a person’s access to firearms wen there is evidence they pose a threat to self or others.

Similar proposals in the Minnesota House, HF 8 and HF 9, have been advanced by two committees, and are expected to receive a vote on the House floor in the coming weeks.

