



After decades in St. Paul, a restaurant is shutting its doors.

Forepaugh’s announced on Facebook it officially closed on Saturday.

The restaurant has been inside a Victorian mansion on Exchange Street since 1976.

New management took over in 2007 and renovated the space.

RELATED: St. Paul Chef Kyle Bell, 32, Dies After Battling Flu

Last month, executive chef Kyle Bell died suddenly after battling the flu.

The restaurant’s ownership, food-service company Taher, is offering jobs to every Forepaugh’s employee who wants one.

