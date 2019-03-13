  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Forepaugh's, St. Paul


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After decades in St. Paul, a restaurant is shutting its doors.

Forepaugh’s announced on Facebook it officially closed on Saturday.

The restaurant has been inside a Victorian mansion on Exchange Street since 1976.

New management took over in 2007 and renovated the space.

RELATED: St. Paul Chef Kyle Bell, 32, Dies After Battling Flu

Last month, executive chef Kyle Bell died suddenly after battling the flu.

The restaurant’s ownership, food-service company Taher, is offering jobs to every Forepaugh’s employee who wants one.

