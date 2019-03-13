  • WCCO 4On Air

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Minneapolis News, Minnesota Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The snow, ice and water combination is making a mess in the Twin Cities.

Indeed, getting around on the slick sidewalks was dangerous on Wednesday. Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis says it saw several people come into the emergency room after falls on the ice.

In south Minneapolis, pedestrians could be seen waddling like penguins, trying to remain upright on the icy sidewalks.

Nearby, homeowners were chipping away at the ice with tools, meanwhile trying to avoid the large puddles of meltwater.

Outside the Birchwood Care Home in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood, staff were working to remove the slush and ice outside the doorways.

“It’s hard for our residents because of the water,” staff member Anthony Wilkins said, shoveling slush out of a puddle a foot deep. “They have transportation they need to get to and can’t get to their cars.”

The warmer weather and rain is expected to last another day before temperatures dip again below freezing on Friday. Then, much of the meltwater is expected to freeze overnight.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

